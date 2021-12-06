Red Notice becomes Netflix most watched movie ever

Red Notice is on the top 10 films list in 94 countries.

As it stands, over 50% of Netflix’s subscribers have watched the movie ‘Red Notice’. The 1 hour 55 minute film has garnered over 329 million views in viewing hours. Previously, the Netflix movie that had clenched this record was 2018’s Bird Box which had 282 million viewing hours. Bird Box had achieved this record in four weeks but Red Notice took only 18 hours to reach it.

Although Red Notice had a theatrical release, most viewers chose to watch it at home. The film, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, was produced by Dwayne’s Seven Bucks Productions.

The synopsis:

When an Interpol-issued Red Notice; the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot).

Fans are keeping fingers crossed for a sequel.