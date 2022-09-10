Redmond joins Besiktas from Southampton

English forward Nathan Redmond has left Southampton to join Turkish side Besiktas in a permanent move.

The 28-year-old has been at Southampton since joining them from Norwich City in 2016 and was into the final year of his contract at St Mary’s.

He made 232 appearances for the south coast club and scored 30 goals.

“It is a good change for him, after six years it was maybe time to get something new for him,” said Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

“We had a fantastic time here together, nearly four years, with a lot of very good moments, some also not-so-good ones.

“But I absolutely had a good relationship with him until the end, even there he showed his professionalism in such moments.”

He added: “It’s a big change for him but I think he made a good choice.”

  

