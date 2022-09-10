Redmond joins Besiktas from Southampton

English forward Nathan Redmond has left Southampton to join Turkish side Besiktas in a permanent move.

The 28-year-old has been at Southampton since joining them from Norwich City in 2016 and was into the final year of his contract at St Mary’s.

BREAKING 🚨: It's official Southampton forward Nathan Redmond has joined Besiktas on a one-year deal ✍️ pic.twitter.com/SVUkWopNTx — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 8, 2022

He made 232 appearances for the south coast club and scored 30 goals.

“It is a good change for him, after six years it was maybe time to get something new for him,” said Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

“We had a fantastic time here together, nearly four years, with a lot of very good moments, some also not-so-good ones.

“But I absolutely had a good relationship with him until the end, even there he showed his professionalism in such moments.”

He added: “It’s a big change for him but I think he made a good choice.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...