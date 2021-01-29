Reekado Banks is giving Kenya a second chance.

It was such a let down last year when the highly anticipated Reekado Banks did not appear on stage at the Nai fest. Despite a large crowd showing up to the event, Nigerian star Reekado did not perform due to non-payment by organisers. Other lined up performers such as Tanasha Donna also pulled out due to a messy mix up by the organisers making the event a dissappointing occurrence. But now Reekado Banks will be jetting into the country come next month to perform over Valentines weekend.

Event organisers Bruce And Sharp Entertainment & Rino Entertainment will be hosting The event dubbed ‘Valentine Special’ in order to celebrate love. This will be the first edition of Valentine Special which will be headline by international Nigeria Hip Hop/Afro Beat singer Reekado Banks. The organisers hope to to bring loved ones together in a good spirit to celebrate love, with music, food, comedy, games and dance.

Only a limited number of tickets will be available, 300 in number and you can purchase them on Ticketsasa. Valentine Special will be a daytime event happening from 11a.m. to 9:00p.m. at Diamond Plaza II.

Check out Reekado’s latest video featuring Tiwa Savage:

