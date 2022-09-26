EXTERNAL JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audiences, customers and the public. The mandate of the Corporation is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio, Television and Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following positions under Editorial Services Department with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professional to achieve its corporate objectives.

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

RE:ESD/01/09/2022: NEWS ANCHOR / REPORTER SS BA 2 – BA 3 (1 POSITION )

The Role:

Reporting to the Managing Editor, the job holder will be responsible for anchoring news bulletins, conducting on location and studio interviews as well as general news reporting duties.

Key Responsibilities:

Anchoring English bulletins as allocated

Ensuring guests are contacted and well briefed on interview topics

Ensuring guests are handled well

Conducting studio or location interviews

Reporting on daily and breaking news as directed by the Editor on duty

Working on well researched news and feature stories when not on anchoring duties

Responsible for physical assets assigned by the Corporation

Other Competences:

Demonstrable professionalism and positive ability in work performance

High command of English and/or Kiswahili languages

Be familiar with public service news broadcasting

Have an understanding of the media broadcasting laws

Must be profoundly articulate in English and/or Kiswahili language(s)

Must be a photogenic and camera friendly individual

Must have a good voice

Must possess good or basic research, interviewing and reporting skills

Ability to work without close supervision and beyond normal working hours

High integrity, good interpersonal skills and teamwork

Ability to translate from English to Kiswahili or vice versa will be an added advantage

Membership to a registered professional body is desirable

Must be computer literate.

Minimum Educational and Professional Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree or a Diploma in Communication, Journalism, Media Studies or related field from a recognized institution

KCSE C and above with minimum of C+ in English and /or Kiswahili

One year (1) working experience in television news or radio news production.

Remuneration:

An attractive remuneration package will be offered as shown on the Corporation’s website.

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit detailed updated CVs; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letters demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant positions and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 17th October, 2022.

Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100

NAIROBI

