EXTERNAL JOB ADVERTISEMENT
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audiences, customers and the public. The mandate of the Corporation is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio, Television and Digital Media platforms.
The Corporation wishes to fill the following positions under Editorial Services Department with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professional to achieve its corporate objectives.
Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.
RE:ESD/01/09/2022: NEWS ANCHOR / REPORTER SS BA 2 – BA 3 (1 POSITION)
The Role:
Reporting to the Managing Editor, the job holder will be responsible for anchoring news bulletins, conducting on location and studio interviews as well as general news reporting duties.
Key Responsibilities:
- Anchoring English bulletins as allocated
- Ensuring guests are contacted and well briefed on interview topics
- Ensuring guests are handled well
- Conducting studio or location interviews
- Reporting on daily and breaking news as directed by the Editor on duty
- Working on well researched news and feature stories when not on anchoring duties
Responsible for physical assets assigned by the Corporation
Other Competences:
- Demonstrable professionalism and positive ability in work performance
- High command of English and/or Kiswahili languages
- Be familiar with public service news broadcasting
- Have an understanding of the media broadcasting laws
- Must be profoundly articulate in English and/or Kiswahili language(s)
- Must be a photogenic and camera friendly individual
- Must have a good voice
- Must possess good or basic research, interviewing and reporting skills
- Ability to work without close supervision and beyond normal working hours
- High integrity, good interpersonal skills and teamwork
- Ability to translate from English to Kiswahili or vice versa will be an added advantage
- Membership to a registered professional body is desirable
- Must be computer literate.
Minimum Educational and Professional Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree or a Diploma in Communication, Journalism, Media Studies or related field from a recognized institution
- KCSE C and above with minimum of C+ in English and /or Kiswahili
- One year (1) working experience in television news or radio news production.
Remuneration:
An attractive remuneration package will be offered as shown on the Corporation’s website.
Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit detailed updated CVs; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letters demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant positions and names/contact information for three (3) referees.
Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 17th October, 2022.
Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.
‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.
MANAGING DIRECTOR
KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION
P.O. BOX 30456-00100
NAIROBI