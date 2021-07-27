EXTERNAL/INTERNAL JOB ADVERTISEMENT
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.
The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant positions with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its Corporate objectives.
Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.
REF: TVD/01/07/2021: CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER SS BE 4 (1 POSITION)
The Role
Reporting to Principal Design Officer, the job holder will be responsible for providing direction on all matters Marketing, Corporate image and branding in the Corporation.
Key Responsibilities
- Coordinating a team of designers and issuing the schedule of work
- Interpreting and distributing briefs to designers on classifieds, commercial branding and Corporate image
- Creating design concepts, and sample layouts based on knowledge of layout principles and esthetic design
- Presenting options for Design treatments
- Determining size and arrangement of illustrative material and copy, and select style and size of type to be executed by supervised designers
- Proofreading and preparing designs to be broadcast
- Keeping abreast of emerging technologies in media particularly design software through continuous research
- Critiquing/reviewing final graphics execution and suggest improvements as need
Minimum Requirements
- Degree in Graphic Design with at least three ( 3) years experience
- Diploma or higher diploma in design with at least six ( 6) years experience
- Good working knowledge of Adobe creative suite, 3D animation software such as 3DMAX & Cinema 4D, NLE software such as Final Cut.
- Being a registered member of the Design Association of Kenya or design-related professional body would be an advantage.
- Developing of specific design budgets.
- At least five years in TV Design Broadcast Environment
- Digital media skills
- IT Proficiency
Behavioral competence attributes
- Creativity
- Innovativeness
- Team player
- Organizational skills
Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.
Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 17th August, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.
‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.
MANAGING DIRECTOR
KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION
P.O. BOX 30456-00100
NAIROBI