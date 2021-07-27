EXTERNAL/INTERNAL JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant positions with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its Corporate objectives.

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

REF: TVD/01/07/2021: CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER SS BE 4 (1 POSITION)

The Role

Reporting to Principal Design Officer, the job holder will be responsible for providing direction on all matters Marketing, Corporate image and branding in the Corporation.

Key Responsibilities

Coordinating a team of designers and issuing the schedule of work

Interpreting and distributing briefs to designers on classifieds, commercial branding and Corporate image

Creating design concepts, and sample layouts based on knowledge of layout principles and esthetic design

Presenting options for Design treatments

Determining size and arrangement of illustrative material and copy, and select style and size of type to be executed by supervised designers

Proofreading and preparing designs to be broadcast

Keeping abreast of emerging technologies in media particularly design software through continuous research

Critiquing/reviewing final graphics execution and suggest improvements as need

Minimum Requirements

Degree in Graphic Design with at least three ( 3) years experience

Diploma or higher diploma in design with at least six ( 6) years experience

Good working knowledge of Adobe creative suite, 3D animation software such as 3DMAX & Cinema 4D, NLE software such as Final Cut.

Being a registered member of the Design Association of Kenya or design-related professional body would be an advantage.

Developing of specific design budgets.

At least five years in TV Design Broadcast Environment

Digital media skills

IT Proficiency

Behavioral competence attributes

Creativity

Innovativeness

Team player

Organizational skills

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 17th August, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100