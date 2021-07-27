EXTERNAL/INTERNAL JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant positions with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its Corporate objectives.

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

REF: TVD/02/07/2021: SENIOR DESIGN OFFICER SS BE 5 (1 POSITION)

The Role

Reporting to Chief Design Officer, the job holder will be responsible for coming up with design concepts that fit the client’s needs.

Key Responsibilities

Coming up with design concepts and execution that fit client’s needs

Following up on suppliers to ensure the brief is executed to detail and delivered to strict deadlines

Keeping abreast of emerging technologies in media (particularly design software and trends) through continuous research

Presenting options for design treatment

Execution of design projects as per deadlines and budget

Coordinating with technical crew, production & Advertising teams to graphically interoperate and execute projects.

Minimum Requirements

Degree in Graphic Design with three years experience

Diploma or Higher Diploma Graphic Design with six years experience

Being a registered member of the Design Association of Kenya or design-related professional body would be an advantage.

Good working knowledge of Adobe creative suite, 3D animation software such as 3DMAX & Cinema 4D, NLE software such as Final Cut.

Digital media skills

Communication skills

Problem solving skills

IT Proficiency

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information of three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 17th August, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100