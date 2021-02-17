Referee lauds federation’s efforts in unifying football activities

Mohammed Ibrahim has lauded the Football Kenya Federation’s inclusivity of all counties in their football activities on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, as the referee PET training marks its second day at the Kericho Green Stadium.

He currently officiates the FKF Division Two league in Isiolo county.

Ibrahim is particularly elated with his achievement of successfully completing his Physical Endurance Test today.

“This is a major milestone for me, I trained very hard to be able to give this PET exercise my all and I’m happy to have successfully completed it,” said Ibrahim.

Mohammed went on to applaud the Federation’s efforts in ensuring inclusivity of all counties in their football activities

“The Federation has been a great support system for me and I applaud them for enabling all counties to attend their respective football activities as a platform to showcase their football talents,” opined Mohammed Ibrahim

Today saw the FKF Division One and Division Two referees continuing with their endurance and agility drills to test their physical ability as well as medical tests to ascertain their fitness to officiate league matches.

