Referendum debate should not divide Kenyans, says Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has asked Kenyans not to allow the referendum debate to divide them.

He said the fate of the proposed referendum will be determined by the people through the ballot.

At the same time, the Deputy President appealed to politicians to shun divisive politics, and instead unite Kenyans for the development of the country.

“We do not want any form of politics to divide us; the development of our country is dependent on the unity of the leaders and the people,” he said.

Dr Ruto spoke on Friday in Kakamega County during the burial ceremony of Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali’s son, Chris Ademah Masaka.

Mr Masaka, a mechanical engineer in the US army, died in Phoenix, Arizona earlier this month while trying to rescue a drowning 13-year-boy.

Leaders present were MPs Malulu Injendi (Malava), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Dan Wanyama (Webuye East), John Waluke (Sirisia), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo) and Raphael Wanjala (Budalangi).

Others were Alfred Agoi (Sabatia), Titus Khamala (Lurambi), Christopher Aseka (Khwisero), Justus Murunga (Matungu), former Kakamega County Senator Boni Khalwale and former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa.

Mr Washiali asked Kenyans to support a referendum that will empower Kenyans and not one that will create more positions and take away resources from them.

“We have Punguza Mizigo initiative, which seeks to reduce the burden on Kenyans. We will be mad to support another which wants to increase the burden on the people,” he said

On his part, Mr Aseka called on leaders to put their energy on service delivery, with the aim of transforming people’s lives.

“If you are given an opportunity to lead, serve the people,” he said.

A section of the leaders asked Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi to team up with Dr Ruto ahead of the 2022 presidential race.

Wanyama said Mr Mudavadi would stand a better chance in ascending to power if he teams up with formidable and development-focused leaders like Dr Ruto

The Webuye West MP’s sentiments were echoed his Mumias East counterpart who said the region stood to benefit more if Mr Mudavadi joined hands with the Deputy President.

“I am ready to unite with other Luhya leaders ahead of 2022 as long as we partner with Dr Ruto,” he said.

Later in Kericho during the closure of the Kenya Inter-Counties Sports and Cultural Association games, Dr Ruto urged the National Assembly and the Senate to expedite the revenue sharing quagmire “so that counties can move forward”.

“The national government is pro-devolution; we do not want the operations of counties to be brought down because of minor differences between the two Houses,” he noted.