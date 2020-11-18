Referendum Roadmap: BBI Signature collection exercise rescheduled

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his co-principal in the Building Bridges Initiative Raila Odinga have called off an event that had been planned for the launch of the collection of signatures in readiness for a possible referendum. The eagerly-awaited exercise that had been slated for Thursday 19th November 2020 is now expected to take place at a later date.

In a statement to newsrooms late Wednesday evening, the initiative’s national secretariat indicated that the postponement had been “necessitated by late completion and publication of the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020.”

It however appears that the delay might not take long given that according to the Secretariat’s co-chairpersons Dennis Waweru and Junet Mohamed, the printing of the amendment bill had been lined up for Wednesday night, after which the process will be allowed to take off.

“The secretariat is working on a new date with a comprehensive programme of rollout activities which will be communicated in due course”. The two noted in the signed statement.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The postponement comes barely hours after ODM leader Raila announced that the signature collection drive was going to take the shortest time starting Thursday, so as to allow processes leading up to a popular initiative.

“We will be launching the collection exercise. We want that exercise to be done as soon as possible so that the matter can be handed over to IEBC,” he said after a meeting with lawmakers from the Coast region.

It has also emerged that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto held a meeting Wednesday which is said to have centered on the BBI. Even though the head of state is fully behind the ongoing clamor to review the 2010 constitution, the DP maintains a contrary view.

Their close allies have however intimated that the two leaders are keen to find a middle ground so as to avoid a contested plebiscite in the event the BBI process goes all the way to a referendum.