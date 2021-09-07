Reforms to expand tax collection base, says CS Karoney

Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney has said the reform agenda will expand the government’s tax collection base.

The CS said that the reform process at the lands registry engenders the values of integrity, transparency, accountability, and equality with respect to land transactions, access to information, and administration of fiscal politics in the context of land-based taxation regimes.

She was speaking during the 6th African Tax Research Network (ATRN) congress that was held virtually on Monday.

The CS added that digitasing land transactions will make it easy to document the rights and obligations of land and property owners as well as investors in the lands sector.

The government has already designed and implemented the National Land Information Management System (NLIMS), also known as Ardhisasa as part of reforms.