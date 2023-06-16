Refugee registration paramount in international protection

Multiple United Nations General Assembly resolutions as well as various recommendations from the Executive Committee of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) emphasized the need of refugee registration and census.

The importance of refugee registration as a tool for international protection was reiterated by attendees of the third global consultation on the health of refugees and migrants, which took place from June 13 to 15 in Rabat, Morocco.

During the meeting the significance of refugee registration for maintaining the integrity of refugee health and social protection systems in the “Rabat Declaration” agreed at the Consultation.

Political considerations should never be viewed as a barrier to properly registering those who require international protection, such as refugees and migrants, in conformity with international norms.

The 3rd Global Consultation on the Health of Refugees and Migrants, the first of its kind in an Arab and African country, was hosted by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection and sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Organization for Migration, and the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees.