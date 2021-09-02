Rege-Jean, Ed Sheeran, Arlo Parks win at GQ Awards

The 24th annual award ceremony took place on Wednesday

The 24th annual GQ Men of the Year took place on Wednesday to celebrate men and women who have done an outstanding job in a turbulent year. Despite its name, the award celebrates people of all genders as was witnessed when Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine developers Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert and Dr Catherine Green were among the won a Heroes award.

In entertainment, breakout star Regé-Jean Page, who needs no introduction in Kenya, won the award for Standout Performance for his role as the Duke of Hastings on the Shonda Rhimes, Netflix Show “Bridgerton“.

Additionally, among the winners at the awards was singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran who won the award for Solo Artist of the year and breakout music star Arlo Parks who won the award for Deezer Breakthrough Music Artist. Sheeran is set to drop his new album on 29th October and you can listen to his new music here. Meanwhile, you can listen to Arlo’s entire discography here.

See the full list of winners here.