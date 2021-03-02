He was a founding member of the trio that featured Bob Marley; The Wailers

Reggae Icon Bunny Wailer has died at the age of 73. As one of the founding members of the Wailers, Bunny, was a legend within the reggae community with a career that spanned 7 decades.

Maxine Stowe, his manager, confirmed the news of his death to the Jamaican Observer. He died at the Medical Associates Hospital in Kingston, Jamaica.

Born Neville Livingstone, he was one of the original members of the Wailers trio and its only surviving member until now. Bob Marley died in 1981 and Peter Tosh followed a few years later in 1987.

In an interview with Afropop in 2016 in which he reflected on his career, Bunny said of his legacy, “I would just like to keep on singing. That’s my legacy. To be here to sing for you people, and to teach you people of what I’ve known by singing this music.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think