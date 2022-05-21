Reggae legend Luciano to perform in Kenya in June

Luciano was nominated for a Grammy at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Reggae legend Luciano is scheduled to perform in Nairobi in June. Musical Safaris Group Inc will be hosting reggae legend Luciano for a 7-day Musical safari where he is expected to perform at the Water Front – Ngong Racecourse on June 11th 2022. The theme of the tour is ‘Unite The Youth’ ahead of the August elections.

According to event organizers, the show, among other things, will seek to deter the youth from engaging in politically-instigated violence. The Grammy-nominated artist will also hold a workshop with young musicians during his time in the country.

Popular for songs such as “Never Give Up My Pride”, “Messenger”, “Give Praise” and more, Luciano has not been to Kenya since 2017.

Tickets to the concert are available here.