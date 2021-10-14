Reggae star Jah Cure accused of attempted murder

Jah Cure is facing a fifteen-year prison term.

Reggae singer Jah Cure is in major trouble after being accused of assault and attempted murder in the Netherlands. On Monday, the Never Find singer commemorated his 43rd birthday in a Dutch jail facility after appearing in court to answer the charges.

Jah Cure was arrested in the Netherlands after an alleged stabbing of music promoter Nicardo Blake. He was in the country on a musical Europe tour. Following an altercation with the producer, Cure was arrested and the victim was rushed to hospital. The whole situation is ironic as it happened just when the Netherlands started a ‘drop your knife’ campaign. The government of Netherlands is trying to alleviate knife crimes by encouraging young people who store knives as weapons to hand them in.

This isn’t the first time the king of lovers rock is facing legal trouble. Back in 1999, Jah Cure was convicted of rape. For robbing and raping a woman at gunpoint, Cure was sentenced to 13 years in prison but only served 8.

Speaking for the first time since his arrest, Jah Cure posted on his Instagram page yesterday. He did not address his legal issues but posted a behind-the-scenes clip of a video he was shooting.