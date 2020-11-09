Regime change will not cramp US-Kenya ties, McCarter assures

The United States envoy to Kenya Kyle McCarter says the foundations holding the existing diplomatic relationship between Kenya and his country remain solid.

He said the strong partnership that has existed for many years is not under threat following the expected change in leadership after Democratic candidate Joe Biden wrestled control of the country from Donald Trump in a hugely contested election last week.

According to Ambassador McCarter, the US is going through a political transition, one which he acknowledges is another moment of truth for the world’s largest economy.

“Countries have challenges. For example, look at mine. We are currently going through things right now but we shall get through and then move on.” He said

McCarter who was in Kilifi noted that all processes subsequent to the poll will be followed, but expressed confidence that the outcome, a possible regime change, will in no way affect the existing ties between Nairobi and Washington.

“We have grown with Kenya and we shall continue to partner in every sector including in trade and healthcare, among other areas,” Said the Ambassador.

His host, Governor Amason Kingi expressed confidence that the United States will weather what appears a major political storm after Trump declined to concede defeat to rival Biden who has since been projected as the winner of the November 3rd election.

“We wish you all the best on whatever is going on in the US. I know with the strong institutions, then that should not really shake America. I would be worried if that would be happening in one of these African countries.” Kingi remarked

The Kilifi governor said Kenya remains optimistic that the kind of partnership that has existed between the two nations will continue for the benefit of the citizenry.