Regional Commissioner puts on notice Al shabaab sympathizers

North Eastern Regional Commissioner Nicodemus Ndalana has issued a stern warning to area residents collaborating with the the Al-Shabaab militia.

Speaking in the newly created Khorofharar sub-county headquarters in Wajir, Ndalana said the Government will soon catch up with al shabaab sympathizers.

“Anyone working with the Al-Shabaab is our enemy. We shall treat him as such and the punishment meted on Al-Shabaab suspects when caught will be meted on them,” Ndalana said.

The regional commissioner at the same time thanked residents who have been closely working with the security agencies by volunteering information that has helped in stopping terror attacks in the region.

He said Khorofharar has constantly face attacks from the Al-Shabaab in the last three months but has remained peaceful, thanks to the cooperation between the area residents and security agencies.

Ndalana who was accompanied by his security team and area MP Rashid Kassim also hailed area legislator for putting up a police station, sub-county office and residence for the new deputy county commissioner.

“The area MP has done a commendable job. I must thank him because he is part of the security we are witnessing here today,” he said.

Kassim said the region’s leadership will continue to closely work with the National Government to not only improve the security in the region but the well being of area residents.

Kassim said the elaborate security concerns that have been undertaken by the National Government are finally bearing fruit.

The constituency that borders Somalia is among those that have been raided by terrorists on several occasions leading to deaths of both security officers and civilians.

The government has since set up a KDF camp in Konton and special forces camp in Kharsa.

“My constituency has faced the wrath of Al-Shabaab. We have lost gallant officers and KPR in the line of duty. That is not only a great loss to our country but to their families. It is for this reason that we need to continue engaging the Government to improve things,” he said.