Regional elections held as change in local football administration beckons

The eagerly awaited regional football elections was held Thursday across the country with voters turning up to elect football officials who will serve in their respective roles for the next four years.

Voters picked the branch chairman, secretary general, treasurer, youth representative and women representative. The national elections is scheduled December 7th.

Several contestants await the results of the polls which was conducted in all the 47 counties.

In Nairobi delegates picked their representatives at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi West and at Kenya Institute of Special Studies…

Contestants and voters alike expressed the desire to see the change that their vote will bring.

‘’The contest has been stiff, but I have hope that the work I have done in the previous term will have me re elected. We have created good relationship with the teams we have created and I hope that will have me getting back again. If I get back I want to solve the communication issue team have complained for lack of adequate communication as well as setting up a physical office for the Nairobi West Branch’’ Caleb Malwenyi the outgoing Nairobi West FKF branch Chairman said.

‘’Whoever comes into office we hope that he will be having a better corporate standing and make other corporates see the value of sponsoring football which will grow and lift our football. In the NSL and even KPL we have had officiating challenges partly because the referees are not well remunerated, we would like to see that change’’SamWest Black boots FC chairman Isaac Mwaura remarked.

Samburu,Kakamega elect new officials

In Samburu James Lolochum retained his branch chairmanship unopposed.

‘’I thank the FKF electoral board for peaceful elections and the 27 delegates who voted for me. We want to have football activities all across the Samburu county.My focus is to spread this beautiful game in this county as well as supporting the grassroot teams’’James Lolochum remarked.

In Kakamega County Jeff Mudembei was elected the new chairman after garnering a total of 40 votes while his closest challenger Allan Muhando polled 16 votes.

‘’We will lower the registration and affiliation fees of teams in regional leagues from Ksh.22,500 to Ksh.10,00.Since our teams have no sponsors we will zone every subcounty with champions in each zone meeting in mini league to crown the winner.We will also sit down with referess so that we bring down the coast of paying for match officials’’, remarked Jeff Mudembei.

Fred Lugalia was elected as the treasurer after collecting 35 defeating Paul Andika who finished second with 21 votes.

Rajab Wangalwa was elected as the new secretary general after he received a total of 39 votes against his opponents Antony Okumu who got 17 votes.

After the holding of the branch elections its paves way for the national elections which will be held on December 7th where a new FKF president is expected to be voted in.

A total of 94 delegates will cast their ballot at the national polls.