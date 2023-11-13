Regional scientific forum opens in Mombasa amid renewed optimism

A regional scientific forum bringing together representatives from around 30 countries has kicked off in the coastal city of Mombasa.

The forum, with representation for the academia, civil society, government and intergovernmental organizations, offers a unique opportunity for stakeholders contribute to the effective and efficient functioning of national science, technology and innovation systems as well as insights into critical issues related to research funding, capacity building, and knowledge exchange in the region.

Dubbed Strengthening Science, Technology, and Innovation in Sub-Saharan Africa, convening will provide a platform for participants to engage in high level discussions on various science, technology, and innovation (STI) themes and engage with the global network of partners in academia, industry, civil society, government and intergovernmental organizations.

According to National Research Fund CEO Prof. Dickson Andala, Kenya,the 2023 SGCI Annual Forum will focus on several Science technology and innovation themes, including research funding trends, research agenda setting, and the impact of STI on national development.

The five-day forum will also feature masterclasses on research funding trends in Africa, Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning sessions on knowledge uptake, and the presentation of key findings from the SGCI external evaluation.

“Through this forum, the SGCI and NRF aims to facilitate peer-to-peer learning and discussions on research and development (R&D) plans and priorities; Strengthen the capacity of Councils and stakeholders in managing research funds amidst changing dynamics and provide a platform for sharing experiences and best practices among STI stakeholders.” Says Professor Andala.

The highlights of the forum include an SGCI Masterclass on the impact trends in research funding flows in Africa, a learning session sharing SGCI achievements, lessons learnt and good practices, and the SGCI academic symposium, which will profile, showcase, and provide training targeted at SGCI support research projects.

The Science Granting Councils Initiative (SGCI) was launched in April 2015 with the aim of strengthening the capacities of Science Granting Councils (SGCs) in Sub-saharan Africa to support research and evidence-based policies that contribute to economic and social development