Regional Women’s Caucus formed to enhance peace building, cross-border trade

Women from Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia have come together to form a Regional Women’s Caucus aimed at empowering women and fostering regional collaboration.

The initiative seeks to enhance peace building efforts, promote cross-border trade, and address business challenges affecting women in the region.

The meeting, which convened over 50 women from the three countries, resulted in a unanimous agreement to form a network dedicated to advocating for women’s rights and independence.

The caucus will also focus on increasing women’s participation in cross-border business activities.

Participants emphasized the importance of creating a robust connection that will highlight, address, and resolve issues concerning women whenever possible.

The Regional Women’s Caucus further committed to actively engaging in conflict resolution, community dialogues, and economic empowerment programs.