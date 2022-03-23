Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu meets EU delegation

ByClaire Wanja
The Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu Wednesday held talks with a delegation from the European Union Exploratory Mission on elections to Kenya, who paid a courtesy call to Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) in Kenya.

The registrar briefed the team of the office preparedness towards general election, including the framework it has set for credible political parties credible nominations, legal and ICT reforms and robust political education it has carried to stakeholders.

.

  

