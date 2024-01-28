Registrar of societies accused of causing wrangles within SUPKEM

The Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) branch in Garissa County has accused the registrar of societies of fueling leadership wrangles in the council.

A letter by the Registrar of Societies dated January 23, 2023, affirmed that Yusuf Abdulrahman Nzibo was still SUPKEM’s Chairman, as per the 2017 records.

However, the council says that Nzibo was ousted by the National governing council in 2017, and moved to court to challenge the decision where the case was dismissed last year and the registrar confirmed the team led by Ole Naado as the correct leaders of supkem through a letter referenced SOC/10/997.

The religious leaders further argue that in September last year, the registrar changed the names of leaders back to the old ones, forcing Supkem to challenge the decision and a court order was issued barring the registrar from interfering with the leadership of the organizations.

The leaders in Garissa, led by the deputy organizing secretary Deghow Iman reiterated their support for their current chairman Ole Naado who they said is the known SUPKEM chairman.

“The legal leadership of the supreme council is the team that is led by Hassan Ole Naado based on the process of the constitution of the organization. The national governing council is responsible for the decision of the organization,” Iman said.

“The registrar of societies has failed this country many times by not being responsible as required by the law. The dispute over the management of faith based organizations has to be done professionally but on many occasions, the registrar has handled the disputes unprofessionally,” he added.

The team now is calling on the Attorney General Justin Muturi to intervene and reign in the registrar of societies to prevent future disputes within organizations.