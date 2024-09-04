Registration for 3rd Nairobi City Marathon surpasses 10,000

Over 10,000 participants, including local and foreign athletes, have registered for the 3rd edition of the Nairobi City Marathon set for this Sunday.

The 42km event has attracted a total of 731 runners, among them 40 foreigners, over 3,500 for the half marathon, 4,200 for the 10km, and over 1,900 for the 6km fun run.

According to the organizers, the number is expected to rise to 15,000 by the closure of the registration this Saturday.

Race Director Ibrahim Hussen said they ensured accurate marathon distance so as to conform to international standards as stipulated by Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

Major roads leading to and out of the CBD will be closed from Saturday midnight and reopened at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The aim of the race is to market Nairobi City as a tourist destination, with all the 4 categories being run along the expressway.

The main main marathon will start outside Nyayo stadium near Carrefour and end inside Nyayo stadium.

Speaking today at the launch Sports PS Peter Tum reiterated the government’s commitment to support the marathon, which is now certified by AIMS.

“Kenya is a country of many talented athletes and this marathon give athletes who are unable to fly out of the country to compete and earn money in the spirit of Talantahela programme under my ministry ,and thats why we are very serious about it.”Tum said

Winners of the 42km event will be rewarded ksh3.5 million, 2.2 million for 1st runners up, and 1.5 million for 2nd runners up, trickling down to the 22nd finisher, who will be rewarded 30,000 for both men and women.

21km winners are set to pocket 150,000, 80,000 for 1st runners up and 50,000 for 2nd runners up, while winners in the 10km will walk home with 100,000, 60,000, and 40,000 for 1st and 2nd runners up with a total prize money of 24 million shillings.

Robert Kipkemboi and Naomi Jebet were crowned winners of the marathon category in last year’s edition.