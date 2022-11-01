Registration ongoing for singing competition ‘The Voice’

The show is scheduled to begin airing in March 2023.

Registration is currently ongoing for the reality singing competition The Voice set to debut in Kenya in 2023.

FAME Studios Africa announced that the maiden edition of the singing reality competition TV series The Voice Africa, based off the globally popular show The Voice, will debut in 14 countries across the continent. The countries are Chad, DRC, Gabon, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Niger, Nigeria, DRC, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

The show will expand upon regional iterations like The Voice Nigeria and The Voice South Africa, and provide a platform for undiscovered musicians looking to advance their careers.

The programme, which is being rolled out in partnership with Airtel Africa, is currently accepting online applications ahead of live auditions in the coming months.

The show will begin airing in March 2023 and is anticipated to attract more than 100 000 singers and reach an audience exceeding 100 million viewers.

The producers said the initiative would empower young talent while exporting African music on a larger scale.

“As a business, we are driven by the purpose to transform lives, and that means unlocking the potential for people to grow,” Airtel Africa CEO Segun Ogunsanya said.

“The Voice Africa gives us an incredible platform to help discover and champion the musical talents of young Africans, enabling them to achieve their full potential. I believe the drama and excitement around their stunning performances will unite people across the continent.”

Ogunsanya added that his outfit is committed to empowering Africa’s youth and to harnessing their creativity and energy toward the continent’s transformation.

