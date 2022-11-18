Regulating African traditional medicines

ByAFRICA SCIENCE FOCUS

Progress towards universal health care in Africa is slow, and according to the World Health Organization 80 per cent of Africans depend instead on traditional medicine.

In this episode of Africa Science Focus, Oluwagbemiga Aina, head of the centre for traditional, complementary and alternative medicine at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, explains what herbal medicines are.

Scholastica Lan, national chairman of the Association of Lady Pharmacists in Nigeria, tells us why regulation is sorely needed.

This piece was produced by SciDev.Net’s Sub-Saharan Africa English desk.

