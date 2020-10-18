Reject leaders jeopardizing Kenyan unity, Mudavadi

ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has called on Kenyans to reject political leaders who are spreading messages of hate and tribalism that may jeopardize the unity of the country.

Mudavadi says politicians should tone done political temperatures even as the country is heading to the 2022 elections saying all energy should be driven towards the revival of the economy now that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the country hard and destabilized many investments, businesses and livelihoods at large.

Speaking when he attended a church service at PCEA Gilgil Town Church in Gilgil Constituency Nakuru County on Sunday, the ANC Leader who has already shown his interest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta come 2022 was quick to point out that what the country needs now is unity of purpose and leaders who are in various leadership positions should exercise utmost caution when delivering their messages to Kenyans and avoid dividing Kenyans along tribal lines.

“We want a peaceful nation and we have been emphasizing that Political temperatures be toned down because we are having an economic crisis and the dangerous public debts are haunting us and if we don’t focus on how we will revive the economy we will be in trouble as a country,” said Mudavadi

Mudavadi has constantly been advocating for the need to focus on the economy and he says as ANC Party the main pillar will be how to resuscitate the dwindling economy and that’s the message he has called upon other political leaders to focus on instead of engaging in political rhetoric without delivering any substantive agenda for the Kenyan people.

The ANC Leader used Sunday’s platform to remind Kenyans of the 2007/2008 political unrest that led to the post-poll chaos and told Kenyans to reflect and forge ahead for the country not to return into that state when we face the 2022 polls.

“For 42 days we camped at Serena under the leadership of Koffi Annan and Madam Graca Machel. I led the ODM side while Martha Karua led the PNU side. It was not easy and we should never get to that state of affairs again. We need to preach politics of peace, harmony, stability and togetherness as a nation,” said the ANC Partly Leader.

Mudavadi says the fight against corruption should be intensified and he warned Kenyans about making bad choices when electing their leaders and later regret. He says one of the major setbacks in Kenya’s political environment is the choices that voters make.

“Your choices matter. And Choices have consequences. Why do you vote in someone knowing that he is corrupt, why do you vote in somebody knowing that he is propelling tribal hatred, why do you vote in somebody knowing that he is a thief? We need to make choices that will help us” added Mudavadi.

Mudavadi was accompanied by MPs Ayub Savula, Sakwa Bunyasi, Alfred Agoi, Beatrice Adagala, ANC Chairman Kelvin Lunani among other leaders.

The legislators called on Kenyans to vote in Mudavadi come 2022 as he is the leader who has shown he has the interest of Kenyans at heart especially a leader whose energy will focus on reviving the economy, creating jobs and attracting investments.

The leaders also called on Kenyans to await the BBI report with caution and once the report comes out Kenyans have been urged to read it and analyse it deeply before making any judgement of whether to support the proposals and amendments that might come.