Rekles embraces Amapiano in new song

The new song features independent artist Brandy Maina.

Rekles of Gengetone rap group Ethic has embraced the Amapiano sound in his new song featuring Kenyan artist Brandy Maina.

In their new collaboration aptly dubbed “Weka Piano”, Rekles lends his usual suave Gengetone inspired lines while Brandy brings her euphonious voice to the upbeat single. The music video features a group of people dancing to the beat including Brandy which embodies the vibe of the song.

Amapiano is a style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012 and has since become popular in Kenya. Amapiano is a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music characterized by synths, airy pads and wide and percussive basslines.

The song is currently available to stream here.