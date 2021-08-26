Rekles embraces Amapiano in new song

by Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka
New

The new song features independent artist Brandy Maina.

Rekles of Gengetone rap group Ethic has embraced the Amapiano sound in his new song featuring Kenyan artist Brandy Maina.

In their new collaboration aptly dubbed “Weka Piano”, Rekles lends his usual suave Gengetone inspired lines while Brandy brings her euphonious voice to the upbeat single. The music video features a group of people dancing to the beat including Brandy which embodies the vibe of the song.

Amapiano is a style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012 and has since become popular in Kenya. Amapiano is a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music characterized by synths, airy pads and wide and percussive basslines.

The song is currently available to stream here.

  

Latest posts

Letitia Wright injured on set of ‘Black Panther’

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Wabosha Maxine unveils 9-part series podcast

Christine Olubayi

Check out Kipchoge’s premium GPS sport watch

Christine Olubayi

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More