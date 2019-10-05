Relative calm resumes in Mandera County after clashes

Relative calm has resumed in Dhumaal and Shoobtoy villages in Mandera County following a series of inter-clan clashes that claimed the lives of 13 people in the last four days.

Security teams are on the ground as families who fled their homes in fear of attacks have begun returning to their homes.

This was after security forces were temporarily deployed in the area to secure the affected areas.

Several villages including Dhumaal, Shoobtoy, Dhanich, soroba, Churuqo and Onganicho within Banisa Constituency were abandoned by the residents after killings and revenge killings that saw 13 people dead and five others missing.

Area leaders led by Malkamari MCA Abdi Hassan are now calling on the resident to return to their homes.

The leaders also want both the county and national government to extend emergency relief to the affected residents.

Peace meetings spearheaded by the county leadership, elders and ulumaas drawn from the two communities have now been realized easing tension.