Relative calm returns to volatile Laikipia Conservancy

Relative calm is returning to strife-torn regions of Laikipia County in the wake of an ongoing operation to flush out illegal herders.

A dusk-to-dawn curfew has been imposed in the volatile region after the National Security Council declared Laikipia Nature Conservancy and its environs a disturbed area and therefore a security operation zone.

Police spokesman Bruno Shioso said illegal herders are leaving Laikipia nature conservancy following an ongoing operation by police.

In a statement, Shioso said security patrols undertaken by a multi-agency security operation team have been intensified in the area to restore calm.

“Security patrols within the zone have intensified and mass exodus of illegal herders have been reported indicating success of the operation to far, with the security situation remaining calm” he assured.

He however disputed media reports that a school in the area was torched by bandits saying it was a store at Merigwiti primary school containing wood and construction material that caught fire. He said the fire was put out by security officers patrolling the vicinity.

“The fire slightly damaged the roof of the store but no injury was recorded. The case is being investigated as an attempted arson. The school at the time had no students as it had been closed due to insecurity in the area. The operation continues” he explained.

