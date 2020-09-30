Relax COVID-19 restrictions to support cross border trade, EABC urges

The East African Business Council, EABC, is urging Kenny to ease border crossing for traders from Tanzania to revamp cross border trade after a slump caused by COVID-19.

According to the Arusha-based lobby group, small traders are still subjected to health safety measures imposed on truck drivers ferrying goods from the neighbouring country.

EABC Chief Executive Officer Mutuku Mathuki is urging Nairobi to ease the measures which requires all persons arriving from Tanzania to produce COVID-19 certificate while the truck drivers are subjected to testing at the border point and allowed entry only after the results are out together with a COVID-19 certificate.

Mid this month, Kenya added Tanzania to a list of countries whose citizens are allowed entry in the country without a mandatory 14-day quarantine prompting Dodoma to lift airspace restrictions it placed on four Kenyan airlines.

COVID-19 is estimated to cost East Africa Community partner states between $37 billion and $79 billion in output losses.

He was speaking during a visit of the proposed site for construction of an integrated Cross-border Market at Namanga.

The market that will sit on a 200-acres piece of land and will be built by the National Government in collaboration with Kajiado County government.

“The market is set to enhance trade between Kenya and Tanzania, promote value addition, spur economic growth and ensure standards and quality assurance or goods traded between the two countries,” Dr Mathuki said.