Release of Covid vaccine to aid in recovery of tourism, says Tunai

The Chairman Tourism and Wildlife at the Council of Governors Samuel Tunai recovery of the sector is pegged on the approval and release of a COVID-19 vaccine, that will curb the spread of the disease.

The Narok county governor said the roll out of such a vaccine will erase fears in international travels and the sector might be on it is way to recovery by June this year.

“Without a vaccine, there’s no future for the tourism industry, I hope we can be able to disseminate these products all over the world in time so that next year 2021 July during the tourist peak season we will have a semblance of business coming back to Kenya,” said Mr Tunai.

He said so far the Health Ministry officials said Kenya has submitted an application to Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, for permission to introduce the Covid-19 jab in the country.

Gavi is a public-private global health partnership that aims to increase access to immunisation in poor countries.

Ashnil Mara Lodge Manager Daniel Okello said during such a period last year, tourists coming to enjoy the region’s holiday attractions would have already booked hotels, tours and other services.

Mr Okello said like others, his business has been seriously hit this year but it survived thanks to foreign nationals who have taken advantage of the reduced rates to visit.

Meanwhile, Kenya will wait longer for the Covid-19 vaccine after the regulator charged with overseeing vaccine authorisation in the European Union said it was unlikely to approve the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab in January as expected.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced that the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, which has already been approved in Britain, is unlikely to get the green light in the European Union.

EMA said in a statement that the vaccine company has not provided the necessary scientific information related to safety, quality and efficacy of the vaccine, adding that they expect further information from the ongoing clinical trials from January.

The first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine trial that is being conducted in the country by Kemri-Wellcome Trust, Kilifi in collaboration with Oxford University, was administered in the UK early this week.

In Kenya, close to 400 participants had been chosen to participate in the trials that started two months ago, and which are expected to run for 24 months.