Relegation woes intensify as NPCA Super League enters penultimate stage

With the top two positions already sealed in Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Super Division 50 Overs League-2024, focus now shifts to the much-anticipated relegation battle.

Season-closing relegation duels are traditionally volatile given survival antics which characterize the teams’ tactics.

The team which finishes last will be demoted to the second tier Division One competition which offers a sneak preview of what to expect from the closing matches.

Newly crowned Super League champions Kanbis A have no fixture this weekend but will wrap up their spirited campaign next weekend against Sikh Union A.

Swamibapa A have already completed their fixtures with a closing cumulative score of 36points, and at the very least, are assured of the second spot as their closest challengers Ruaraka A and Sikh Union A can only manage a maximum of 32 each.

And as curtains fall on the first-tier Super League competition, it will be interesting to see how this tight relegation battle pans out, by and large.

Tailenders Kenya Kongonis Cricket Club A currently tie on 10 points with Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS YL A) -both separated on Net Run Rate (NRR).

–Tension-packed match–

SCLPS YL A plays Stray Lions A at their SCLPS backyard this Sunday. This will definitely be a must win situation for hosts Samaj A given that they will be playing their last match at home.

Stray Lions, currently on 14, will be home and dry should they defeat the hosts as they will have stretched their tally to 18.

Kenya Kongonis A will not be pushovers, either. Kongonis have two pending fixtures, one at home against Sikh Union this Sunday and with Sir Ali A next weekend.

But the Sikhs hope to end the season in a respectable position. Last weekend’s 221 -run loss to Kanbis A appears not to deter their spirits as their skipper Sukhdeep Singh would put it.

Sukhdeep: “Our loss to Kanbis last weekend doesn’t affect us as a unit. we want to focus on our remaining fixtures and get a good standing. Otherwise, a hard-fought game against Champions Kanbis last weekend. Disappointed with the result but proud of the team’s attitude towards the huge loss. Unfortunately, the results weren’t in our favor but outstanding batting by Shubham Patel and Ali Butt with a proper bowling spell. Our youngster Yug Patel is doing well with the ball at this level and we are proud of him. This is all part of our development plan as a Club”

Should Kongonis win both their matches, they survive the relegation axe. Sixth placed Nairobi Gymkhana (currently 16points) are safe as Samaj’s maximum is 14.

Gymkhana A will wrap up their season with a home fight against outgoing champions Ruaraka A hoping to accumulate more points.

And should Ruaraka emerge victorious, then they will have cemented the third spot on the log.

SUPER LEAGUE FIXTURES- SUN/22/09/2024

Nbi Gymkhana vs A Ruaraka A (Nbi Gymkhana)

SCLPS YL A vs Stray Lions A (SCLPS)

Kongonis A vs Sikh Union A (Nbi Club)

LEAGUE STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 13

1.⁠ ⁠Kanbis A (2.315 NRR) 40 points

2.⁠ ⁠Swamibapa A (1.913 NRR) 36points

3.⁠ ⁠Ruaraka A (1.480 NRR) 28 points

4.⁠ ⁠Sikh Union A (0.059 NRR) 24 points

5.⁠ ⁠Sir Ali A (-0.257 NRR) 18 points

6.⁠ ⁠Nbi Gymkhana A (-1.412 NRR) 16 points

7.⁠ ⁠Stray Lions A (-1.551 NRR) 14 points

8.⁠ ⁠SCLPS YL A (-1.385 NRR) 10 points