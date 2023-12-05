Relief as doctors in Kakamega call off strike

Medical doctors’ in Kakamega County have called off their strike that was set to start on December 10th.

This decision follows negotiations and agreements reached between the medical practitioners and the County Government under the leadership of Governor Fernandes Barasa.

The doctors had raised concerns about poor working conditions, citing substandard working environments. However, following the discussions, they have affirmed that they will not disrupt healthcare services, as their demands have been met.

Led by the Chairperson of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU), accompanied by the Secretary Sande Charo, the medical professionals had issued a strike notice on the twenty-third of last month, with the strike expected to kick off on December 10th.

These leaders expressed optimism that this action will bring a lasting solution and improve the delivery of healthcare services in the County.

Governor Barasa, in response, has stated that the County Government will address the doctors’ demands, including matters concerning NHIF, salary payments, and the recruitment of additional medical personnel.