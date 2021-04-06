Relief as Kapsabet County Referral Hospital opens cancer treatment unit

Cancer patients in Nandi County can breathe a sigh of relief after a new cancer treatment unit was opened at the Kapsabet County Referral Hospital (KCRH)

The four bed capacity unit will administer chemotherapy, reviews and treatment to cancer patients.

“This is a milestone for the patients who have had to travel up to the Chandaria Cancer Centre in Eldoret for cancer treatment and care,” Dr. Patrick Kenei an Oncologist at KCRH said

Dr Kenei said the unit has trained personnel including; one trained clinical family physician who has undergone fellowship in oncology, two clinical officers trained in medical oncology, two gynecologists and three oncology nurses.

“We have the requisite capacity to administer to the patients. Once we receive them we are able to diagnose, stage and treat them,” he said.

According to Dr Kenei the most common types of cancer in Nandi are Prostrate, Cervical, breast, esophageal, and colorectal (colon cancer).

“On average we get to see ten patients per week. Those visiting for the first time and the ones we diagnose from our other facilities and are referred to KCRH,” he said

The oncologist pointed out that the leading cancer in women is cervical while in men is prostate adding that the facility attends to 20 and 15 cases per week respectively.

Other than treatment, cancer patients will also receive psycho-social support and palliative care especially those on late stages of cancer.

KCRH works in collaboration with the International Cancer Institute to build capacity for cancer care and treatment.

The institute has helped train staff who give cancer care, two pharmaceutical technologists who are able to give chemo, one pathologist and cytologist thus able to pick biopsy and make the right diagnosis.

Besides the KCRH unit, the personnel also carry outreach clinics and screening at the sub counties to sensitize residents on how to go about cancer.

The oncologist is appealing to NHIF to accredit the unit so that cancer patients get NHIF cover for ease of access to cancer treatment.

“Cancer treatment is quite expensive from diagnosis, staging and treatment. Without a cover most of our patients will not be able to afford,” he said.

According to the National Cancer Control Strategy (2018-2022), Cancer is the third leading cause of death after infectious and cardiovascular diseases.

The main causes being a combination of unhealthy dietary habits, consumption of tobacco and alcohol and lack of physical exercise.

The government through the ministry of health has launched a number of strategies to combat the disease, one of it being a nationwide lifestyle modification campaign to increase awareness about cancer and improving access to cancer care.

