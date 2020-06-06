Relief as Kitale airstrip gears for a Ksh 221 million expansion

The Kenya Airports Authority has handed over a contract to ASAL Engineering and Consult Company for the construction of a 2.2 km run way and an administration block at the Kitale airstrip.

Speaking during the handing over of the contract document at Kitale Airstrip Friday , KAA Regional manager Walter Agong said that the construction set to start this month will take 10 months contrary to allow the airstrip get back to its routine early enough

“The construction according to the contractual document is to take 18 months but we will take 10 months to ensure that the airstrip gets back to its normal activities as soon as possible,” he said.

He added that the construction is going to be done in two phases at a cost of ksh 221 million. “The construction will be done in two phases, phase one being the construction of a standard 2.2km run way then the second phase will be the construction of an administration block that will consist of a VIP lounge.” he said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



During the handing over of the documents Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa said that the renovation is going to boost flight operation within the county and the region at large.

“When the construction is done, the business and transport sector will see a new perspective that will boost the county’s economy,” Wamalwa said.

Chair of Council of Governors Wycliffe Oparanya and Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong were present during the handing over of the document