Relief as Manchester United finally secure first home win

A second half retaken penalty was enough to secure Manchester United’s first home win of the season as they beat bottom side West Brom 1-0.

It wasn’t conventional though and, not easy on the eye as United struggled to exert themselves over the visitors who had a distinct style of play and matched united in all fronts despite the chasm in talent.

It was an evenly balanced match with little goal mouth action as forward Anthony Martial had the only open chance to score that he fluffed wide.

All the drama was reserved for the second half as Bruno Fernandes brought down West Brom’s Conor Gallagher and the referee pointed to the penalty. It was yanked out though after protestations by Fernandes who prevailed on the referee to consult the VAR.

On the other end, Fred committed what one would consider as a foul on Conor Gallagher but referee waived play on and, Juan Mata received the pass then proceeded to swing in a cross only for it to hit the defender on his arms. The referee gave a penalty and Bruno Fernandes stepped up to hit it and have it saved but goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, was adjudged to have crossed his line early. A retake was ordered and he made no mistake from it to put the home side one nil up.

After the game Bruno Fernandes had this to say: “It was a tough game, we have qualities to do much better but we will take the points as we need them.”

Conor Gallagher who was at the centre of the drama lamented both decisions as he stated that, “We were so hard done by, we are very disappointed by how we conceded, and how they overturned the penalty decision; yet I was fouled both for our denied penalty, and for theirs’s where I was fouled from the resultant attack.

