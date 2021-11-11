Relief for Bungoma residents as County launches 2nd water project

Bungoma County has launched the second phase of KOICA Chepyuk-Kibabii Complex Water Supply Project to ease access to water for the residents.

The project launched by South Korean Ambassador to Kenya Yeonghan Choi and Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati will see the construction of 86.3km water supply pipeline, the erection of water treatment plant of 6000m3 (cubic metres) per day, 5 service tanks and 25 water collection kiosks across Mt. Elgon, Kabuchai and Kanduyi constituencies, serving a population of approximately 100,000 people.

Wangamati says the project will improve the overall state of sanitation and hygiene by increasing water supply and access and reducing the walking distance to water collection points in Bungoma County.

The KOICA II will involve a detailed design and construction of a water supply system from Chepyuk to Kibabii complex covering Chepyuk, Kapkateny, Mukuyuni, Chwele/Kabuchai and Tuuti Marakaru wards of Mt. Elgon, Kabuchai and Kanduyi sub-counties respectively.

Estimated at Ksh 600 million, the project was earmarked to run from 2018 to 2022 but stalled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant also involved developing a County Water Supply Master Plan which is already complete. The Master Plan identifies a robust, flexible water sources development strategy that ensures security of supply to areas within Bungoma County and meets the expected growth in water demands over the next 25 years from the year 2020 to 2045.

KOICA I was completed and commissioned in October 2018 and is currently operational.

Its scope of works involved construction of a water supply system starting with unit of 2,000 m3/day. The project area covers Kapkateny, Mukuyuni, Chwele/Kabuchai and West Nalondo wards of Mt.Elgon and Kabuchai sub-county in Bungoma County.

Wangamati said the constructed infrastructure under KOICA I includes an intake structure on Kuywa River at elevation 1832.5. This intake structure makes consideration and provisions for water demands up to the ultimate year of 2035. A provision is provided in the intake structure for future collection of an additional raw water main.

Other features of the project include raw water gravity main from the intake structure to the treatment plant.

He said in the last 4 years, Bungoma has connected an estimated 400,000 residents of to Water supply between 2018 and 2020.

“As part of this push, we acquired water drilling rig with which we are doing boreholes to serve communities and institutions across the county,” He said.