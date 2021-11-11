Relief for Busia teachers as County, Medical Administrator Kenya sign MoU

Teachers in Busia County can now breathe a sigh of relief after the County Government of Busia through the Department of Health and Sanitation signed a memorandum of understanding with the Medical Administrator Kenya limited to offer healthcare services to the teachers.

The MoU that was signed by the County Chief Officer of Medical Services Dr. Isaac Omeri and the Director Medical Services Jane Rose Ambuchi on behalf of the county government at the health offices at port Victoria Plaza in Busia town will see teachers get medical services without having to use their NHIF cards.

Omeri noted that the MoU will help greatly in improving the county’s income once the agreement starts being implemented adding that they will not be solely dependent on the NHIF.

“We trust that the Medical Administrator Kenya limited will abide by the agreement that will see our teachers get medical service without having to use NHIF cards,” he said, this will help increase our income as a county,” he added.

The agreement will see the inpatient, outpatient, maternity, dental, optical, evacuation services provided to teachers and their dependents at the county referral hospital through the Minet medical healthcare cover.

Mishra Parmanand the Director of Medical Administrator Kenya limited emphasized that they will offer the necessary support required to the facility to ensure that there are no challenges in terms of operations.

The Scheme manager James Njuguna said they focused on the county referral hospital since it is a one-stop shop that provides specialized medical services including CT scan required by the teachers.

In attendance were the County Health Administrative officer Ali Atemba and the Busia County Medical Superintendent Namdala Emukule.