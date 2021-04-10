Relief for business community as County waives penalties

Written By: Hunja Macharia

Speaker Anthony Gathumbi, Governor Waiguru and Majority leader Kamau Murango hold talks with other MCA'S on mitigation measures to cushion kirinyaga residents during harsh economic times caused by COVID-19

The County Government of Kirinyaga has waived penalties and lowered license fees for the business Community in the County.

Governor Anne Waiguru says the decision was made to cushion the business community from the effects of COVID-19 at a time when the Country is battling the 3rd wave.

As a result, the County Government has given a 100% waiver of fees for persons applying for Medical Certificates working in the hospitality industry as well as a 100% waiver of accumulated interest and penalties on land rates, property rates and rent for 30 days starting from 15th April, 2021.

PSV operators registered with the County Government of Kirinyaga will also enjoy a 100% waiver of Matatu parking fees for the month of April, 2021 while a 100% waiver of market access fees for 30 days starting from 15th April, 2021 has been effected.

The County Government has also extended the deadline on payment for single business permits and liquor licenses to 15th May, 2021.

Liquor licences as well as single business permits for the year 2021 will also receive a 25% waiver.

Waiguru said the County remains committed in the fight against COVID-19 saying, “I urge Kirinyaga residents to continue observing the laid down Ministry of Health prevention guidelines which include proper wearing of masks, social distancing and washing hands or sanitizing as required.”

 

