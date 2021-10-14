Relief for consumers as EPRA reduces fuel prices in latest review

Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has reduced pump price for a litre of diesel and super petrol by Kshs. 5 while a litre of Kerosene will retail at Kshs. 7.28 cheaper beginning midnight.

In the monthly fuel review announced on Thursday, EPRA said it will continue to tap the Petroleum Development Levy to ease fuel prices even though landed cost of imported fuel rose during the period.

Average landed cost for imported super petrol rose by 1.71%, from $548.36 per cubic metre in August 2021 to $557.74 in September.

Landed cost for diesel also rose 3.1% to $504.68 from $489.51 per cubic metre while landed cost for kerosene reduced by 4.1% to $477.75 per cubic metre from $498.19 recorded in August.

“Despite the increase in the landed costs, the applicable pump prices for this cycle have been reduced. The Government will utilise the Petroleum Development Levy to cushion consumers from the otherwise high prices,” said Kiptoo Bargoria, EPRA Director General.

For a litre of super petrol, diesel and kerosene, consumers in Nairobi will pay Kshs. 129.72, Kshs. 110.60 and Kshs. 103.54 respectively.

More to follow…