Relief for motorists as fuel prices drop first time in 2020

A review of fuel prices by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has seen Super petrol prices drop by Ksh 2 in costs per litre effective 15th March to 14th April 2020.

Diesel price has also been reduced by 2.80 shillings. Kerosene users will continue to enjoy fair price as they have been reduced by a further Ksh7.23.

Petrol will now retail at Ksh 110.87 per litre in Nairobi while the costs of diesel and kerosene falls to Ksh 101.65 and Ksh.95.46 per litre. In Mombasa petrol will retail at Ksh 108.41 per litre , diesel at ksh 99.17 and Kerosene at Ksh 92.99 per litre.

In Nakuru petrol to cost Ksh 110.63, Kerosene 101.61 and Ksh 95.44 per litre while in Eldoret kshs 111.60, Ksh 102.58 and Ksh 96.41 per litre.

Kisumu will see petrol prices retail at Ksh 111.60, Ksh 102.57 and Kerosene Ksh 96.41 per litre.

The changes in this month maximum cost to fuel follows the decrease in the average cost landed fuels in February with price of petrol orders declining by 3.44 per cent per cubic metre while that of diesel and kerosene decreasing by 5.27 per cent and 14.96 per cent respectively.