Relief for Ngilu after MCA temporarily withdraws impeachment motion

An endeavour to oust Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu from office has suffered a major setback after some MCAs supporting it appeared to change their stance on the matter.

This is after the sponsor of the motion temporarily withdrew an impeachment motion against the county chief citing frustrations from members of the county assembly.

Just a day before Governor Ngilu was expected to face the Members of the County Assembly, the Assembly Majority Leader disclosed that a number of ward representatives previously behind Ngilu’s removal had since grown cold feet.

While disclosing that members backing the bid cannot be reached, Kitui County Assembly Leader Peter Kilonzo, who also happens to be the mover of the motion, noted that he has suspended the ouster until the members resurfaced.

The Majority Leader said that the said colleagues could not be reached on phone amid rumours that they were being held incommunicado at an unknown location to defeat the outcome of the impeachment bid.

The impeachment bid had previously suffered another drawback after Governor Ngilu obtained conservatory orders from the High Court halting debate on her planned ouster.

Meanwhile, a section of Kitui Young Professionals Forum and Teachers’ Unions in the County expressed their displeasure over the ongoing wrangling between the two arms of the County Government.

The professionals’ spokesperson Katua Muinde the bad blood between Governor Ngilu and the Ward Representatives was hurting development and derailing service delivery to the locals