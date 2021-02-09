Relief for Sonko as Kiambu Court grants his bail application

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is finally a free man, at least for now. This is after a court in Kiambu acceded to his request to be released on bail after more than a week in police custody.

Kiambu Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo freed Sonko citing failure by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to prosecute the cases presented in court in stipulated time.

Atambo freed the under-fire ex-county boss on Ksh. 300,000 bond in a case where he is charged with assault, and robbery with violence. In the case, Sonko is accused of forced entry into a private land.

Sonko who was in court as the Magistrate read her decision had arrived here in a dramatic way. The former governor was rushed to Nairobi Hospital Tuesday morning over alleged stomach pains. It was expected that Sonko would not appear in court given the “situation” he was in.

The state would however not have it easy for Sonko as they produced him in court alongside a doctor and a nurse, who stood ready to attend to him just in case, as the case came up for a determination.

But Sonko is not fully out of the woods yet. The former county chief is wanted by the Kahawa Law Courts for another case facing him. The case is an even more serious one as the outspoken politician has been accused of involvement in terror activities in the country.

In the case, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations want Sonko in police custody for a period of not less than 30 days to give room for state agencies to carry out uninterrupted probe into the damaging allegations.

Sonko is however fighting his physical appearance at Kahawa court citing his state of health.