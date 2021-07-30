Religious caucuses warn against polarizing political campaigns

Religious groups in the country are warning politicians against carry out what they described as divisive campaigns in the run up to the 2022 General elections.

The Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM), alongside the Coast Council of Clerics Interfaith which include church leaders, Kaya elders, and Islamic leaders said political leaders must guard against plunging the country into violence.

Led by SUPKEM chairman Aboud Bazmale the group instead challenged members of the political class to preach peace and cohesion during the electioneering period.

“Leaders need to have good ideals and lovers of peace not dividing people on religion, or ethnic backgrounds, all of us are Kenyans and we should live like brothers and sisters,” he said at a baraza in Malindi

Victor Kaudo from the Malindi community human rights center supported his sentiments even as cautioned the youth against being put on the frontline to cause chaos in the interest of politicians. He rang alarm bells over possible ethnic and religious profiling in some parts of the country.

“All those days they were not seeing the differences but now they think dividing us will give them a chance to get in power,” he said.

Malindi Catholic Diocese bishop Willibard Lagho called on leaders at all levels to come together and preach peace, and most importantly speak against any leader out to polarize the country for selfish interest.

“Let’s try to bring imams and pastors together at the grassroots level so that they know each other and work together it will help remove barriers of different denominations,’ he said.

He said politicians have demonstrated in the past that they can take advantage of the differences to fuel divisions people on religious and ethnic grounds.

“If you don’t vote for a governor, MP, or MCA because he is not from your religion or tribe you may end up electing the wrong person and will be the one to serve you for five years,” he said.

Kazungu Hawerisa a Kaya elder from Malindi District Cultural Association (MADCA) said he was happy to see the initiative of bringing people from different denominations as it will help to foster unity and peace.

He said after the post-election violence in 2007-2008 the Kaya elders saw the need to begin preaching peace.

“As we speak from August 15, we will start the peace walk from Malindi to Shakahola to tell the people of Kilifi to live in peace,” he said.

Former Malindi Member of Parliament Abubakar Badawy said “cohesion and integration should not only before the political season but long-term so as to foster unity among the people,’