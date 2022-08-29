Religious leaders call for calm ahead of Supreme Court ruling

Religious leaders have urged Kenyans to maintain calm as they await the ruling by the Supreme Court on the Presidential election petition.

The leaders drawn from different faiths have urged the Judges to undertake their duty with utmost good faith, fairness, impartiality and public trust.

In a presser, they hailed Kenyans for remaining peaceful during the electioneering period noting that it was a manifestation of democratic maturity.

The religious leaders in addition said that they have taken time in their places of worship to pray for the judges and staff of the Supreme Court.

The leaders further urged Kenyans regardless of their political affiliation to accepting the ruling of the apex court as the [position of justice.

In conclusion, the leaders commended all persons who contested for different seats during this electoral period for promoting peace and issue-based campaigns.

“We especially thank the Presidential candidates for upholding national cohesion and expressing support for rule of law. Let us all join in prayer as we patiently and peacefully wait for the court process to be completed,” they said.