Religious leaders, community health workers roped into Covid-19 vaccination campaign

The government has devised a plan where community health care workers and religious leaders will steer mass Covid-19 vaccination at the grassroots.

Chairman of the Covid-19 Vaccines Deployment taskforce Dr. Willis Akhwale, said the group will not only sensitize Kenyans in their localities on the importance of the doses but also counter the narratives that derail vaccination.

“Plans are underway to involve religious leaders and community health workers in our vaccination program. We want them to be on the forefront to address some of the myths surrounding Covid-19 vaccines,” he said

During this phase, Dr. Akhwale indicated that some places of worship will be used as vaccination centers while community health workers will strive to locate persons with disabilities and those with underlying medical conditions and have not been vaccinated.

“Going forward we want to ensure 60-70% of our people are vaccinated to attain herd immunity so that we have less transmission at the community level which means fewer people will be getting sick whenever there is an upsurge of the disease,” he said

But even as these latest efforts take precedence, Dr. Akhwale called on Kenyans who are yet to get the covid vaccine to do so. This includes those who haven’t received their second dose of the jab. He warned that a single dose is not enough to offer adequate protection against Covid-19.

“The first dose of AstraZeneca challenges your body, it’s like telling your body the virus is coming. The second dose is the one that throws a much better immunity and protection. Without a second dose, you are not fully vaccinated and protected.” He explained

Dr. Akhwale further cautioned against complacency by those who have been previously infected with Covid-19, over the false excuse that their bodies are able to fight the disease. He insists all and sundry must get the vaccine to stay out of harm’s way.

“There is nothing like natural immunity. This is one disease where natural immunity does not offer any prolonged protection. Even if you got infected with Covid-19 you still need to be vaccinated,” he asserted

According to Dr. Akhwale, persons who have been fully vaccinated still remain at the risk of getting infected with Covid-19. He was however quick to point out that the impact of the disease will not be as severe on them as with the unvaccinated.

“Vaccines do not stop transmission, even when you are vaccinated you can transmit to the next person and you can also get the infection, the only thing the vaccine does is to prevent severe disease,” he stated

Dr Akhwale is optimistic that the government is going to realize its set target of 10 million vaccinated people by December 2021 as long as Kenyans turn up for the jab.

“Vaccinating the entire Kenyan adult population will depend on the availability of vaccines but by the end of September we will have vaccinated 5million Kenyans and health workers have been trained fully on how to handle the different types of vaccines therefore vaccinating 10million Kenyans by December 2021 is achievable.” He assured

Covid-19 vaccines efficacy levels explained

With Kenya having deployed the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson along with Pfizer which is expected in the country next week, Dr. Akhwale discouraged Kenyans against having preferences. He advises that no vaccine is superior to any other.

“There has never been a study that compared the efficacy levels of the six vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO looks at two parameters for all covid-19 vaccines and one of them is the prevention of severe disease. During the clinical trial, the efficacy of preventing severe disease or hospitalization of all these vaccines was 100 per cent,”

Dr. Akhwale further explains that the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines can have various parameters depending on where the study was done, the stage of the epidemic (If there was a surge of the disease or not).

“Kenyans should not be cheated by numbers, they are known as epidemiological figures that should be discussed more from the Science perspective. You might get a vaccine that says they are 90% but it was done when there was a very little infection in the community.”

The medical expert also commented on ongoing talk regarding the possibility to mix and match Covid-19 vaccines to boost immune response.

“So far there isn’t enough data to make it a policy. However, the WHO recommends that in situations where there are vaccine constraints that may be used. In Kenya, we have sufficient doses of AstraZeneca. Therefore the issue of mix and match should not be a priority.” He asserted

Dr Willis Akhwale: So far there isn’t enough data to make mixing and matching of vaccines a policy. However tWHO recommends that in situations where there is vaccine constraints that may be used but in Kenya we have sufficient doses of AstraZeneca. ^PW pic.twitter.com/VlFKNhkW4j — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) September 10, 2021

Facts on Covid-19 vaccines affecting fertility in women

Dr. Akhwale says vaccines can trigger hormonal responses that could affect the timing of a woman’s menstrual cycle but it does not mean it affects fertility in women.

“The hormonal changes brought about by the vaccine could lead to delay of menses but it’s one of those side effects that will clear with time. Women should not fear going for vaccination at all,” he said

Data from the Ministry of Health indicates that the majority of adults fully vaccinated are males at 55% while females are at 45%.