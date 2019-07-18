A section of religious leaders from Nyeri have voiced their support for constitutional reforms through a referendum.

The leaders drawn from different faiths have however clarified that they will only support a referendum focused on reducing number elected representatives instead of creating more positions.

The leaders who met under the auspices of Nyeri Dialogue Reference Group said Kenyans are over represented and there is need to scrap some positions in a bid to cut down on the Country’s wage bill.

“We are not against a referendum. In fact it is the only way to reduce the number of seats in Parliament.” said Venerable Joseph Gitonga.

Speaking in Nyeri Town, Gitonga said the number of constituencies should be reduced to around 162 from the current 290.

At the same time, the leaders said they are not opposed to political leaders being given platforms in churches to speak about issues affecting the Country as well as give their donations.

“We have no issue with whoever comes to church or any other religious house so long as they don’t interfere with the way we worship,” said Rev. Gitonga.

He said it is a normal practice to give leaders a chance to speak to the people they serve.

“Since time immemorial we have been giving national figures a chance probably just to greet and speak to the congregation,” Rev. Gitonga said

He however warned that the church pulpits shouldn’t be turned into platforms for divisive politics.