Religious leaders remember Moi as a staunch Christian

Religious leaders have eulogized the late retired president Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi as a staunch Christian who cherished salvation, forgiveness, lauding his commitment to helping others as well as dedicating his life to serving the nation.

In a sermon delivered by the retired AIC Bishop Silas Yego, during the late president’s funeral service held at Kabarak University grounds, the clergy challenged Kenyans to emulate the late Moi’s devotion to the church and serving others.

Kabarak University grounds was packed to the core as Kenyans from all walks of life congregated to pay their last respect to Kenya’s second president Daniel Arap Moi.

The military doing their best to give their former commander in chief a befitting send-off, the protocol notwithstanding.

And for a man who loved the church and could not miss any service, it was time for the clerical to perform the funeral service according to the Christian tradition.

His favorite hymns Chakutumaini sina and It is well with my soul kicked off the programme.

The African Inland Church took the lead at the funeral service. Retired AIC Bishop Yego, who was the late retired President’s clergy for many years delivered the sermon.

Yego stated that Moi had made peace with death. This even as he remembered Moi as a staunch Christian who cherished salvation, forgiveness, an individual who was committed to helping others.

Yego called on Kenyans to learn various lessons from the fallen icon. The session also saw members of the late retired President Moi’s family issued with bibles