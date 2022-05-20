Religious leaders urge aspirants to accept elections as announced by IEBC

The Dialogue Reference Group has urged aspirants in August 9th election to accept election results as announced by the IEBC.

The Group that comprises religious leaders from across the Country said the driving factor of post-election crisis is the refusal by actors to accept the results announced by the IEBC.

“It is our considered position that as Kenyans, we must demand that all aspirants accept the results announced by the IEBC, or seek redress in court if aggrieved,” The Group said.

At the same time the religious leaders have urged stakeholders in the elections to handle arising electoral disputes honourably.

“We in this Dialogue Reference Group recall that one of the factors that contributed to the Post Election Violence of 2007-2008 was the blatant disparaging of electoral and judicial institutions by political actors. This led to the pursuit of justice outside the laid down structures. We now call upon all actors to handle electoral and judicial institutions honourably and avoid bringing them into disrepute. If anyone has any concerns or issues regarding any of the electoral institutions, let these be addressed through the laid down processes,” They said.

This even as they urged Kenyans to take time to pray for the nation and for the 2022 General Elections.

The religious leaders have also called on Kenyans to verify their registration details by using any of the channels provided by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

They also want voters to carefully assess and vet the persons aspiring to be elected to different positions and purpose to vote for persons who have high moral standards and have clear plans of action.

“We must not allow ourselves to be used by people who only want to be elected so as to enrich themselves with public resources,” They said.

The Group said Kenyans must shun violence and incitement or any other acts of lawlessness before, during or after the elections.

They expressed concern on the massive suffering of citizens in different parts of Kenya among them the clashes, violence and killings in Marsabit, Isiolo, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Turkana, Mombasa and Lamu counties is unacceptable.

“We remind the government that they have a sworn duty to protect the lives and properties of all Kenyans. No Kenyan should live in fear,” They said.