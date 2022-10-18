Religious leaders want their inclusion on CBC taskforce

Religious leaders in Trans Nzoia have called the taskforce appointed by President William Ruto to looking into Competence based Curriculum (CBC) to include the Clergy opinion on the matter.

The Clergy said the Church has a great voice on the education system of the Country while calling on an inclusive approach on the issue.

Led by Full Gospel Churches of Kenya Bishop John Wachira, the Clergy said they want their suggestions and opinion addressed by the task force.

Bishop Wachira said the taskforce should ensure they reach out to all stakeholders before presenting its final report to the President.

Speaking during an interdenominational service at Kibomet ,the Clergy also called for proper public participation and awareness on the Curriculum.